MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Shares Up 7.5%

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) shot up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $46.94 and last traded at $46.09, 274,233 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 50% from the average session volume of 183,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MGPI. BidaskClub cut MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet cut MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.89 and a 200 day moving average of $59.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.20 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $90.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,582.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $482,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

