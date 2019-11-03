MetaMorph Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $191,433.00 and approximately $39,463.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Mercatox, BiteBTC and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00042501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $529.58 or 0.05749971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000404 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002250 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014779 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00045807 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,974,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,574,822 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX, LATOKEN, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

