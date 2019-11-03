Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) Short Interest Update

Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.7 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Meridian Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,510 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

EBSB stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.55. Meridian Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

EBSB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

