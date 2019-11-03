Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.05% of Meredith worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDP. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Meredith by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 525,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,925,000 after acquiring an additional 245,399 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meredith by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 581,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,003,000 after purchasing an additional 124,337 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 172,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 93,038 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Meredith by 302.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,773,000 after purchasing an additional 92,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Meredith by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,952,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,599,000 after purchasing an additional 80,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Meredith alerts:

In other news, Director Elizabeth E. Tallett purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.45 per share, with a total value of $46,812.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas H. Harty purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.02 per share, for a total transaction of $420,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,854.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $38.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Meredith Co. has a 12 month low of $30.69 and a 12 month high of $62.40.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $785.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.63 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meredith Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDP. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Meredith from $68.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Wolfe Research set a $30.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Meredith and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Meredith from $66.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meredith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Meredith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meredith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.