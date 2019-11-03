MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised MEI Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 186,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,070. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.22.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.61% and a negative net margin of 819.04%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that MEI Pharma will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEI Pharma news, Director Christine Anna White acquired 15,000 shares of MEI Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 55.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 22,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 105.4% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,907 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 543,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.