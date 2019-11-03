MediShares (MDS) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $146,758.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. MediShares has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and approximately $146,758.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MediShares has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00217950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $128.42 or 0.01403126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00028991 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00119302 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 741,294,311 tokens. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

