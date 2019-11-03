Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.62.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.

Get Medallia alerts:

In other news, Director Douglas M. Leone acquired 399,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $11,227,331.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Medallia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Medallia as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Medallia stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 475,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.