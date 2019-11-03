Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.62.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, Director Douglas M. Leone acquired 399,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.12 per share, with a total value of $11,227,331.80.
Medallia stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.77. 475,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,368. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.71. Medallia has a 52-week low of $23.76 and a 52-week high of $44.72.
Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.32 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medallia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
About Medallia
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
