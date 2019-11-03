Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Sells 4,589 Shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lessened its stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,589 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Arconic were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 3.2% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 7.6% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of Arconic by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 15,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARNC shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Longbow Research lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.47.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $24.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $28.54.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s payout ratio is 5.88%.

In related news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at $601,815.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Plant bought 30,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $735,072.19. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,444.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

