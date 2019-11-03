Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $762,000 Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in J M Smucker by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,464,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,735,000 after purchasing an additional 179,471 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,934,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,403,000 after buying an additional 258,305 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,540,000 after buying an additional 400,006 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,518,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,903,000 after buying an additional 38,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 839,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,714,000 after buying an additional 165,169 shares during the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other J M Smucker news, SVP Kevin G. Jackson sold 487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.70, for a total value of $52,936.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,442 shares in the company, valued at $5,878,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,987 shares of company stock worth $220,599. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SJM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of J M Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TheStreet cut shares of J M Smucker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of J M Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. J M Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.70.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $105.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $115.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.41. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $128.43.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

