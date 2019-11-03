Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Has $594,000 Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 160.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 33.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 20.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,400 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “inline” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.13.

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The network equipment provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 55.88%.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bikash Koley sold 32,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $793,139.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

