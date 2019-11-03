Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Buys Shares of 25,615 Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $49,574,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $17,900,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $15,526,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $14,345,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the third quarter worth approximately $8,464,000. Institutional investors own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.52.

FOXA opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.69 and a 1-year high of $41.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fox Corp will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

