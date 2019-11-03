Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Boosts Position in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 359,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $8,310,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 52.9% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $587,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 184.0% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get E*TRADE Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETFC opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.82. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $54.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 35.79%. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. E*TRADE Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.40%.

E*TRADE Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.65.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 5,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $230,824.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,728.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 53,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $2,420,925.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,739,003.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for E*TRADE Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E*TRADE Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.