Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH Acquires 13,157 Shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS)

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 101.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Mosaic by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,172,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,539,000 after buying an additional 90,566 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 73,897.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,286,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,339,000 after buying an additional 6,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,062,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,696,000 after buying an additional 819,204 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mosaic by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,532,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after buying an additional 66,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Mosaic by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,185,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,713,000 after buying an additional 426,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Mosaic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on Mosaic and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.06.

In other Mosaic news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.21 per share, with a total value of $249,691.58. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.15 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $20.66 on Friday. Mosaic Co has a 12-month low of $17.36 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mosaic Co will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

