mCig (OTCMKTS:MCIG) Stock Price Down 13%

mCig Inc (OTCMKTS:MCIG)’s share price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 482,253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 695,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

mCig Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCIG)

mCig, Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Cultivation, Manufacturing and Distribution (CMD); Retail Sales; Media and Technologies; and Agriculture. The CMD segment designs, develops, engineers, and constructs modular buildings and green houses that assist cannabis and herbal growers in the market, as well as offers consulting services in the cannabis industry.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for mCig Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCig and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.