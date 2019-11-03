Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,987 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $193.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $207.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.31. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $169.04 and a 52-week high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.