Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,674.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,185,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501,809 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 21,724.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,151,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $315,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,562,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,439,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,926,245 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,897,903,000 after purchasing an additional 857,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $164,557,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s stock traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.94. 4,113,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,348. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.48. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average of $207.31.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.46% and a net margin of 28.09%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $222.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.85.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

