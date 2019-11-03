MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MaxLinear is a provider of radio-frequency analog and mixed signal semiconductor SoC solutions for broadband communication applications offering small silicon die-size, and low power consumption. The Company’s RF receiver products capture and process digital and analog broadband signals to be decoded for various applications. These products include both RF receivers and RF receiver systems-on-chip (SoCs), which incorporate the Company’s integrated radio system architecture and the functionality necessary to demodulate broadband signals. MaxLinear’s current products enable the display of broadband video in a wide range of electronic devices, including cable and terrestrial set top boxes, digital televisions, mobile handsets, personal computers, netbooks, and in-vehicle entertainment devices. MaxLinear is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $26.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of NYSE MXL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.73. 295,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.26. MaxLinear has a 52 week low of $15.93 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.71.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 11,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.46 per share, with a total value of $249,418.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,752.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $225,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,104.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,175 shares of company stock worth $998,488 and have sold 102,400 shares worth $2,152,793. Insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,586,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 1,909.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 270,868 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 108,408 shares during the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

