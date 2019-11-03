Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.08.

MXIM opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.18. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.50.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.55% and a net margin of 34.87%. The business had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $453,892.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Bergman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $80,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,468 shares of company stock valued at $5,990,815. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 0.5% in the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

