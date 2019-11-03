Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Materion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.72. The company had a trading volume of 80,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Materion has a 52 week low of $42.50 and a 52 week high of $71.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Materion had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $305.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Materion will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 148,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 178.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

