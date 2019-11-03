Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Raised to $295.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s current price. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MLM. Longbow Research set a $265.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $284.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

MLM opened at $263.35 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $275.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares in the company, valued at $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,837,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,270,000 after acquiring an additional 65,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,151,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,939,000 after acquiring an additional 105,241 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,235,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 455,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,719,000 after acquiring an additional 58,475 shares during the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

