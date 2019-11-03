Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report released on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.40. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $4.50 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.87 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.46 EPS.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.46. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

MLM stock opened at $263.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.07. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $275.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.11.

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 7,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.52, for a total value of $1,886,188.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,179,994.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLM. Destination Wealth Management raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 825.0% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 111 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 153.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

