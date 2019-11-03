Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marten Transport, Ltd. is a long-haul truckload carrier providing protective service and time- sensitive transportation in the United States. The company specializes in transporting and distributing food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. Marten operates through these featured services – Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. Marten Transport offers service in the United States, Canada and Mexico, concentrating on expedited movements for high-volume customers. Marten’s common stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol MRTN and is headquartered in Mondovi, Wisconsin. “

MRTN has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Marten Transport and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Marten Transport from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marten Transport has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.67.

MRTN traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. The company had a trading volume of 106,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,490. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marten Transport will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport during the second quarter worth about $10,055,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after buying an additional 550,088 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marten Transport by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,192,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,393,000 after buying an additional 126,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Marten Transport by 515.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 108,645 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Marten Transport by 12.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 944,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 101,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

