Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) will be posting its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VAC opened at $112.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.71. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $113.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VAC. Nomura set a $136.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Sunday, October 6th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $148.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $397,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $105,986.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,561.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $742,642 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.