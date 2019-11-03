Mark J. Yost Sells 16,500 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Stock

Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of Skyline stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $469,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,812.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SKY opened at $31.79 on Friday. Skyline Co. has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $32.44.

Get Skyline alerts:

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Skyline’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 105,135 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Skyline by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,364,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Skyline in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Skyline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.