Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Trading Up 5.1%

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) was up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.24 and last traded at $1.23, approximately 698,529 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 977,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.65.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market cap of $61.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.82.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts forecast that Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 548,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 35,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 115,294 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

