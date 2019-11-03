Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Marcus & Millichap, Inc. operates a brokerage firm specializing in real estate investments. It offers commercial real estate investment brokerage services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, land, self-storage, seniors housing, manufactured housing, and mixed-use/other property types. The company also provides a range of advisory and consulting services to developers, lenders, owners, real estate investment trusts, high net worth individuals, pension fund advisors, and other institutions. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE MMI traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,381. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap has a fifty-two week low of $29.49 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.71.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 11,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,792 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the first quarter worth $5,202,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 26.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $1,752,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in Marcus & Millichap by 3.3% during the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 83,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

