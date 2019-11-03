Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Position Trimmed by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 51.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.9% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Mizuho set a $90.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.38.

MPC stock opened at $66.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.77. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

