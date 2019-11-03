ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Downgraded by Argus to “Hold”

Argus downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $107.00 price target on ManpowerGroup and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded ManpowerGroup from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $94.14.

MAN traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.07. The company had a trading volume of 335,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,405. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ManpowerGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $231,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,714 shares in the company, valued at $528,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 2,198 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $202,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,860.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,108 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,572. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

