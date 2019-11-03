Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manning and Napier (NYSE:MN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.34 million. Manning and Napier had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 1.59%.

NYSE:MN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.72. The stock had a trading volume of 34,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.87. Manning and Napier has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. Manning and Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

In related news, CEO Marc O. Mayer bought 84,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $143,582.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Edward J. Pettinella bought 26,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $49,762.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 473,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,050.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 252,979 shares of company stock valued at $437,351. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MN has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Manning and Napier from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manning and Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About Manning and Napier

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

