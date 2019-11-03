Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.28% of Mallinckrodt worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 4.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 1,239.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mallinckrodt in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 155,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mallinckrodt by 30.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MNK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $3.38. 7,731,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,913,450. Mallinckrodt PLC has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $265.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.69.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 111.46% and a positive return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MNK shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $5.00 price target on Mallinckrodt and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

