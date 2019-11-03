Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.87

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.74. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 16,435 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDI shares. Beacon Securities raised Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of $449.68 million and a PE ratio of -48.00.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$117.46 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

