Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.87

Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.87 and traded as high as $5.74. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 16,435 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MDI shares. Beacon Securities raised Major Drilling Group Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.88. The stock has a market cap of $449.68 million and a PE ratio of -48.00.
About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)
Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.
