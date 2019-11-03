Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 38.93%. The firm had revenue of $656.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Magellan Midstream Partners updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13 EPS.

NYSE MMP traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.68. 698,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.72. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $54.25 and a 12-month high of $67.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $64.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 95.29%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.42.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

