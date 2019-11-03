MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) Short Interest Up 5.1% in October

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 7,770,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 565,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days.

MTSI stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.43 and a beta of 1.87. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $108.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 76.27%. MACOM Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTSI shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

