Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Earnings Results

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $214.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.69 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Macerich updated its FY19 guidance to $2.50-3.58 EPS.

Macerich stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,865,122. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.67. Macerich has a one year low of $26.87 and a one year high of $52.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Macerich from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Macerich and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $43.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Macerich from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.19.

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,350.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 284,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,899.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 39,424 shares of company stock worth $1,192,094. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

