M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Down to $38.71

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $38.71. M.D.C. shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 48,525 shares traded.

MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). M.D.C. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $750.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,404.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,832 shares of company stock worth $4,248,023 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in M.D.C. by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.