M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Gap Down to $38.71

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.87, but opened at $38.71. M.D.C. shares last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 48,525 shares traded.
MDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush increased their price target on M.D.C. from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zelman & Associates cut M.D.C. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 32.70%.
In other news, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96. Also, Director David Siegel sold 23,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $866,352.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,404.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,832 shares of company stock worth $4,248,023 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in M.D.C. by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.
About M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC)
M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.
