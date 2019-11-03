Lutz Financial Services LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 2.8% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $14,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 210,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Chemical Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 296.1% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $3,315,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.56. 60,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,418. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.95. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.89 and a one year high of $165.67.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.