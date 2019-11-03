Lutz Financial Services LLC Invests $3.16 Million in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lutz Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 60.5% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.50. 22,381,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,769,102. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.46. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $44.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

