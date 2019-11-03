Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $8.02 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Lutz Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY traded up $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $361.35. The stock had a trading volume of 912,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,484. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $284.45 and a 52 week high of $362.89.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $1.3726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.