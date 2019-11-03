Luna Innovations (LUNA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) is set to post its Q3 2019 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. Luna Innovations had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 4.97%. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.60 million, a PE ratio of 147.75 and a beta of 0.73. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

In other Luna Innovations news, major shareholder Clinic Carilion sold 191,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $1,198,164.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,254,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,584.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 824,681 shares of company stock worth $5,003,969. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LUNA. Northland Securities raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.92.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic sensing, and test and measurement products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products and Licensing, and Technology Development. The Products and Licensing segment offers fiber optic sensing products, as well as test and measurement products to monitor the integrity of fiber optic network components and sub-assemblies, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and distributed sensing systems comprising optical distributed sensor interrogator sensing solution with multiple sensors whose inputs are integrated through a fiber optic network and software.

