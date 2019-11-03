LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. LTC Properties had a net margin of 57.14% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $38.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million.

Shares of LTC stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 446,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,770. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. LTC Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.51%.

In other news, CEO Wendy Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,664,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial cut shares of LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. LTC Properties has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

