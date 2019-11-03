LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,096 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $85.00 price target on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

C stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.84. The company had a trading volume of 12,682,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,137,547. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.09 and a 200-day moving average of $68.10. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $74.28. The stock has a market cap of $162.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

