LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.08 Million Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,012 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 6,773 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

MDT opened at $108.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $81.66 and a one year high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $2,303,401.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,484,259.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $8,893,530.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,598,173 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

