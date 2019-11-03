LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 495 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.8% of LS Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Community Trust & Investment Co. grew its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB grew its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $237.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.66. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $238.99. The company has a market cap of $256.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 1,179.69% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $229.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Home Depot to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.24.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Edward P. Decker sold 22,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $5,203,552.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,839,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carol B. Tome sold 145,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total value of $31,848,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,725,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,508 shares of company stock valued at $39,076,428. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

