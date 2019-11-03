LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,292 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $5,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 3,511,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,637,877. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 6.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.10. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $49.19.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In related news, CFO Ray G. Young bought 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 5,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

