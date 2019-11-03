Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KSU. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 164.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1,288.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Kansas City Southern and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seaport Global Securities boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Cascend Securities lowered Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.59.

Shares of KSU opened at $146.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $90.55 and a 52 week high of $149.23.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.39 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total value of $871,347.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

