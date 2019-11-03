Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 56,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,326,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,972,000 after purchasing an additional 358,324 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 16.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,379,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,051,000 after purchasing an additional 634,441 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 125.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,721,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Advance Auto Parts by 8.1% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,058,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,191,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $164.82 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.09 and a 12-month high of $186.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.22). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Advance Auto Parts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $156.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

