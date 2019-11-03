Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $608,000 Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.62. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.31.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 105.54% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLMN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Bloomin' Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

