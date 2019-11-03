Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 255.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter valued at about $369,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $108.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum Corp. has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $114.99. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $1,239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,158 shares of company stock worth $3,174,891. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

