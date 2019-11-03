Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 138,300 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Transocean were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Transocean by 11.8% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,798 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 29,980 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 7.3% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 95,205 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Transocean by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,013,768 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,729,000 after acquiring an additional 124,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Transocean by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,481,264 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Transocean in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $11.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 47.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Transocean LTD will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.90 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Fearnley Fonds downgraded shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Transocean has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.04.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

