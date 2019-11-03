Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 75 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) received a GBX 75 ($0.98) target price from equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 63 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 72 ($0.94) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 63.87 ($0.83).

LLOY stock traded up GBX 0.51 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 57.31 ($0.75). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,425,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion and a PE ratio of 10.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 56.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 56.91.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($130,878.87). Also, insider Amanda Mackenzie OBE acquired 63,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of £31,783.50 ($41,530.77).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

